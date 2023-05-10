DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in the hospital after she was struck by a concrete truck in Darke County Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a woman was crossing the street at the intersection of West Main Street and South West Street in Versailles. While crossing the street, the woman was struck by a Pepcon concrete truck.

The woman was brought to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. At this time, authorities report she remains in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.