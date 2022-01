CLATYON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was rescued from her home after it caught fire early Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a home on Taywood Road around 1:40 a.m.

When crews got on scene, they found a woman trapped inside. They were able to force entry into the home and get her out. She has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

2 dogs were also rescued from the fire.