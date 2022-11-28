Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman called 911 just a minute before a train hit her car that was stuck on the tracks in Clark County Saturday.

“It’s in drive,” the woman can be heard saying in the 911 phone call recording. “Like, it just – like I’m almost like – um I’m able to almost – like I’m trying to get it off the tracks and it’s mobile, I just can’t get it off the tracks!”

The accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Fletcher Chapel Road and Fletcher Pike in Harmony Township.

A man who was nearby was trying to help the woman get her woman off the track, but ultimately the 911 operator told her to get out of the vehicle and get a safe distance away.

About a minute after the woman and her dog got out and were a safe distance away, the train hit the car. Police bodycam footage shows the destruction of the car.

There were no reported injuries at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.