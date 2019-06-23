Woman in critical condition after rollover crash in Arcanum

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Darke County.

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Christine Pierce-McCoy was driving in the 2600 block of State Route 503 around 11:45 p.m Saturday when she lost control of her truck while heading into a curve. The truck flipped several times before coming to a rest on it’s top. 

Ms. Pierce-McCoy was removed from the vehicle by emergency personnel on scene and was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

