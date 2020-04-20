Woman gives birth in car right before getting into crash

(NBC) – A Georgia woman has quite the birth story to tell one day and she’s got police body cam to prove it.
The woman was in labor headed to the hospital with her mother driving when the SUV crashed. Police say the SUV crashed into a power pole and a fence before eventually coming to a stop.
If that wasn’t scary enough, police say the newborn was no where to be found.
Eventually, an officer was able to carefully pull the baby out from under the back seat with its umbilical cord still attached.
The infant was taken to the hospital. Both mom and baby are expected to be okay.
