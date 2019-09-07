Woman dead, man injured after crashing into tree in Greene County

News
Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP- One woman is dead after an early morning crash in Greene County.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:14 am Saturday on State Route 734.

They say a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on SR-734 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

According to the release, the driver of the car, Tyler Canterbury, 19, of Jeffersonville was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, Lisa Day, 27, of Jeffersonville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canterbury and Day were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS