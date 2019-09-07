Woman dead, man injured after crashing into tree in Greene County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP- One woman is dead after an early morning crash in Greene County.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:14 am Saturday on State Route 734.

They say a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on SR-734 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

According to the release, the driver of the car, Tyler Canterbury, 19, of Jeffersonville was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, Lisa Day, 27, of Jeffersonville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canterbury and Day were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.