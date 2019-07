Woman is dead after a house fire on Eugene Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton was killed in a house fire Sunday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m at a house on the 100 block of Eugene Avenue.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Gretchen Dixon, 59, from Dayton.

There is no word from officials on the cause of the fire or an exact cause of death.