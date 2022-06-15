DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash in Dayton that occurred earlier this month has led to the death of a 31-year-old woman.

According to a police report, on June 9 around 5:47 p.m., a brown Chevrolet Blazer ran a red light and collided with a red Ford Focus on North Gettysburg Avenue. The impact caused the Ford to collide with two more vehicles on Free Pike who were stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Miami Valley Hospital when she later died, according to the report. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her family by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of the two additional vehicles hit were also transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police said the Chevrolet Blazer stopped on Free Pike, but the driver did not stay on scene.

