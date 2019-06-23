Driver identified in fiery, fatal crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim in Sunday’s fiery crash as 50 year old Rebecca Gustin of Centerville.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Stroop Road near Walden Way.

Officials said Gustin was traveling close to 70 mph before she crashed into a tree. The car caught fire.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Kettering police received a report of someone driving erratically on East Stroop Road. They said the driver was speeding, which caused a truck to crash into another car.

Police are determining if alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash. They are also working to determine if Gustin was involved in a crash in a business parking lot on Dorothy Lane Sunday afternoon.