DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Glenda Pope. She was a resident of the building.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident. The suspect and the victim knew each other, and the man would sometimes stay at Pope’s apartment.

According to police, the two had not had any prior incidents and were known to be friends. The suspect was visiting Pope at the time of the stabbing

The caller said they heard screaming, and then saw blood, at which time they called the police, Johns said. Police arrested the suspect as he attempted to leave the scene. The man was carrying the weapon used in the stabbing at the time.

It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing. This incident is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.