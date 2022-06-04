MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One woman is dead after an overnight rollover crash in Miami County.

The crash happened around 12:30 in the morning, according to the Miami County Sherriff’s Office. Crews were called to a crash in the 10000 Block of Fenner Road.

The sheriff’s office told us the driver drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll over.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver lying under the vehicle. It was a single vehicle crash.

The victim was transported to an area hospital via CareFlight, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a deputy.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

