DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was sentenced after being convicted of hitting a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a car.

Brooklynn Frazier, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the incident that happened on Tuesday, February 22, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said the incident started at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on North Dixie Drive and Stop Eight Road in Harrison Township. Deputies Michael Profitt, 25, and Jesse Walker, 31, made a felony traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle Frazier was driving.

Profitt got out of his car and Streck said Frazier put the vehicle in reverse and then forward again and hit the deputy. Profitt was flung onto the top of the car and his mobile radio was later found embedded in the vehicle. While Profitt was on the windshield of the vehicle, he fired two shots at Frazier. Both shots hit her in the arm.

Frazier then fled the scene, starting a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph. The chase came to a stop north of Vandalia. She was taken to Grandview Hospital.

Profitt was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released the next day, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Frazier entered a not guilty plea and was later found guilty on one count of felonious assault on a police officer causing serious harm. She was sentenced on Wednesday.