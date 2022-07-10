COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse.

Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m.

A section of the Statehouse — the base of the stairs on the west side of the building — was restricted by fencing on orders of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board.

According to court documents, Woods trespassed into the restricted area and allegedly chained herself with a lock to a railing on the stairs.

When told by troopers to unlock herself, Woods allegedly refused and continued to protest over women’s rights.

According to court documents, when troopers cut Woods’ chain and removed her from the area, the crowd “became enraged and began trying to pull back the fencing from the restricted area and screaming obscenities.” Police have not reported any other arrests tied to the protests.

Woods has been charged with criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. She was booked into Franklin County Jackson Pike Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Woods has a court date scheduled for Tuesday.