DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has been charged in connection to a stabbing at a McDonald’s in New Lebanon.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said 43-year-old Tracy Baker was charged with the following: one count of felonious assault (deadly weapon) and one count of felonious assault (serious harm).

According to the New Lebanon Police Department, officers were called to the McDonald’s at 350 West Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

Further investigation led police to two suspects, Baker and a juvenile, who were taken into custody. Authorities report that all three of the people involved knew each other.

The prosecutor’s office said the juvenile suspect is being held in the Juvenile Justice Center and his case is being reviewed for charges.