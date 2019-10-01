Woman arrested for OVI after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is facing an OVI charge after a crash in Darke County Monday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday on S.R. 49 near Oakes Road.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was driving southeast on S.R. 49 when it lost control and ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle flipped on its side after hitting a utility pole.

The woman driving the vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities arrested the woman for OVI.

The crash remains under investigation.

Pitsburg Fire and Arcanum Rescue assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

