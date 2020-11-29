Woman arrested after shooting in Sidney Sunday Morning

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Sidney this morning around 6:45 a.m.

Police responded to the scene on East South Street and found 33-year-old Robert Jay Parker lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Parker was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics and then careflighted to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. His condition is unknown at this time.

As investigators processed the crime scene a hand gun believed to be used during the shooting was recovered. The person responsible for the shooting was identified as 27-year-old Brianna T Wilson. Wilson has been charged with Felonious Assault.

Police are still investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information contact the Sidney Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (937) 492-TIPS.