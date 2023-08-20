DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Wolverines Track Club celebrated the end of another successful season today.

The team’s coaches say a number of things makes the wolverines a staple in the community.

The Dayton Wolverines track club started as just five runners more than 10 years ago and has now turned into over 150 athletes.

Some of those athletes say running is what brings them together, but the deep connection is what keeps the team growing.

“It’s been great. It’s not like your typical team. This is my family, I love them,” Mariah Day, a member of the track team said.

Mariah Day is a 17 year old senior at Trotwood Madison High School and has been running track since she was in 7th grade.

Mariah and many other Wolverines went to nationals this year, and the team was able to bring home 13 medals.

The Wolverine’s track team has also fostered over 30 All-Americans in the last 3 years.

Another athlete, De’jah Johnson says all the work they do is only possible with the guidance of their coaches, who they say go above and beyond to care for everyone.

“They’re welcoming — like Coach Keith makes sure nobody feels left out,” De’jah Johnson, a sophomore at Stivers school for the Arts said. “Make sure you then should be introduced to everybody so they feel at home as soon as they arrive and just prepare them. It’s going to be hard, but it’s worth it.”

And Harry ‘Coach Keith’ Ways says it is their mission to give kids a positive outlet.

“In today’s climate and so much distraction for the kids, so much negativity that they need something to hold on to. And that’s why the table restrictor offers them a place to go as a family, and we’re always there for them,” Ways said.

As for Mariah, who is in her final season with the Wolverines, she says she is grateful for the people she got to spend time with while she participated in the track club.

“Yeah, my coaches and my teammates. And it’s just a great experience. And I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” Mariah added.

The team will be kicking off their fall season Monday, August 21st at Triangle Park.

To learn more about the track club or to donate to their cause, visit their website.