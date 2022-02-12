DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just in time for the Cincinnati Bengals to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, With God’s Grace Pantry held its second annual Super Bowl food drive on Saturday to help people in the community.

“We ask the community to help us with donations. You could bring in food donations, baby donations, household items. You can also bring in donations to be able to buy food. One dollar buys four meals,” said With God’s Grace Executive Director, Nicole Adkins.

During their Super Bowl party food drive, Adkins said people making donations also got something in return for their kindness.

“Today you’ll get a bowl of chili when you come in, you’ll get some cookies, too. You just basically get to come, and walk through the store, see what it’s about, and learn more about our organization.”

The 5505 N Dixie Dr. With God’s Grace location was temporarily closed due to the pandemic, but continued providing food to those in need through mobile units. Adkins said something high in demand right now is child care and food items like diapers, baby food, and formula.

Luckily though, Adkins said they have been seeing a good amount of donations, and even after their Super Bowl party donation day, hope people continue to give back in Bengals spirit.

“It’s local. The Bengals. Everybody’s excited. We hope they win tomorrow. We’re going to see. We was always saying you could donate $9 to represent the Bengals,” said Adkins.

On Monday, the North Dixie With God’s Grace location will be opening its doors back up to the public. Their hours are every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registered customers are welcome to come in, and those not registered must make their appointments online.

To learn more about With God’s Grace Food Pantry and how you can donate, click here.

