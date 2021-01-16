With God’s Grace helping hundreds of people with free grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace leaders say they’re serving more than 300 people in the Miami Valley since opening December 17th.

Families can sign up to shop at the store and get three meals a day for five days.

Executive Director Nicole Adkins says the pandemic has created a much greater need in the community compared to years past. “We’ve just seen a huge demand and a huge increase. We also still have our monthly mobiles that we’re doing throughout the Miami Valley. But this is our step-up program. It is helping our families become self-sufficient to give them the resources they need.”