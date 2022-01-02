It’ finally feels more like winter today as colder air settles into the area. Temperatures will be steady to slowly declining this afternoon under cloudy skies. Winds pick up with gusts to 25 mph and that will give us a wind chill in the 20s this afternoon. Early morning rain/wintry mix ends this morning.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. Temperatures in the low 30s and falling.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and much colder. Low near 20

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine but cold. High 32

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures as we kick of the first week of the new year. Chance of snow showers on Thursday.