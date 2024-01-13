DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many across the Dayton region are experiencing power outages due to weather this weekend.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, over 2,000 people in the Miami Valley are currently without power. This is due to the high winds and cold temperatures passing through the area during this weekend’s weather system.

(Photo/AES Ohio)

With high winds expected throughout most of the day, more outages could be possible. Charging mobile devices now and preparing your home in case of an outage can help minimize issues if your power does go out.

According to a social media post from the power company, crews are currently out on-site working to restore power.

AES Ohio reminds everyone to stay away from down power lines and allow crews to work safely.

Power outages may also cause traffic lights on roadways to become out of order. Drivers should proceed through traffic lights as if it were a four-way stop in the event that signals are not working.

Around 10 a.m., AES shared an update, showing wind damage in West Carrollton:

(Photo/AES Ohio) (Photo/AES Ohio) (Photo/AES Ohio)

Residents who are experiencing a power outage can report them online at aes-ohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).