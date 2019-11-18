High temperatures are expected to reach the 50s which makes this week the perfect time to prepare for winter weather.

Storm Team 2 is working with the National Weather Service, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness to make sure you are ready for our next winter blast.

“Winter Safety Awareness Week is a good time to restock our emergency supply kits and prepare our homes and vehicles for the upcoming winter months,” said Gov. DeWine. “It’s also a good time to update safety plans, practice those plans – such as home fire drills – and to prepare for winter-related incidents.”

According to OCSWA more people spend time cooking and entertaining during the winter. House fires are more common. Make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working with fresh batteries. Take the time to have heaters, furnaces, and fireplaces checked and serviced before using.

Prevent fires by removing leaves from gutters and clearing out low hanging and dead tree branches.

Be sure to check on neighbors during the winter, especially during power outages or prolonged periods of severe winter weather.

According to OCSWA, 46% of individuals rely on neighbors for assistance during the first 72 hours after a disaster.

The National Weather Service is highlighting “sneaky” winter hazards.

DENSE FOG: NWS

RAIN AND FREEZING TEMPS: NWS

SUN GLARE: NWS

FLASH FREEZE: NWS

FIRST SNOW: NWS

FREEZING DRIZZLE: NWS

SNOW SQUALL: NWS



New facts will be posted all week long.

Today is the first day of Winter Safety Awareness Week and we want to start by talking about snow squalls. Did you know that snow squalls are essentially thunderstorms w/ snow? They produce downpours of snow, gusty winds, & low visibility & can create abrupt whiteout conditions! pic.twitter.com/s6aGYuJ9os — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 17, 2019

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith will also be highlighting Winter Safety Tips. On Monday she talked to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Officer about driving in “sneaky” winter hazards.