Winter Safety Awareness Week

W Michigan St Sidney

Snow covers W. Michigan Street in Sidney on Nov. 11, 2019. (WDTN Photo/Kristen Eskow)

High temperatures are expected to reach the 50s which makes this week the perfect time to prepare for winter weather.

Storm Team 2 is working with the National Weather Service, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness to make sure you are ready for our next winter blast.

“Winter Safety Awareness Week is a good time to restock our emergency supply kits and prepare our homes and vehicles for the upcoming winter months,” said Gov. DeWine. “It’s also a good time to update safety plans, practice those plans – such as home fire drills – and to prepare for winter-related incidents.”

14 items you need to get ready for winter weather

According to OCSWA more people spend time cooking and entertaining during the winter. House fires are more common. Make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working with fresh batteries. Take the time to have heaters, furnaces, and fireplaces checked and serviced before using.

Prevent fires by removing leaves from gutters and clearing out low hanging and dead tree branches.

Be sure to check on neighbors during the winter, especially during power outages or prolonged periods of severe winter weather.

According to OCSWA, 46% of individuals rely on neighbors for assistance during the first 72 hours after a disaster.

The National Weather Service is highlighting “sneaky” winter hazards.

  • DENSE FOG: NWS
  • RAIN AND FREEZING TEMPS: NWS
  • SUN GLARE: NWS
  • FLASH FREEZE: NWS
  • FIRST SNOW: NWS
  • FREEZING DRIZZLE: NWS
  • SNOW SQUALL: NWS

New facts will be posted all week long.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith will also be highlighting Winter Safety Tips. On Monday she talked to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Officer about driving in “sneaky” winter hazards.

