Winning design unveiled for Ohio ‘Stop Bullying’ license plate contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – An 11-year-old Cleveland-area girl’s design has been selected for a new “Stop Bullying” Ohio license plate.

Brooke Balser, a student at Independence Middle School in Independence, submitted the winning design after the Ohio Attorney General and Ohio Education Association announced the contest at the start of May.

“Bullies gain power when the people around them look the other way, stay silent or ignore the problem,” Yost said. “Each time we see Brooke’s colorful ‘Bully-Free Car’ design on an Ohio license plate, we’ll be reminded to treat others with respect and to stand up against bullying behaviors.”

In all, 171 contest entries were sent in by Ohio schoolchildren enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. The designs were based on creativity, reflection of the “stop bullying” theme, and originality of design.

Contributions collected when drivers order the plates will go toward funding grants for nonprofit organizations, schools, and school districts to provide bullying prevention training programs or similar educational opportunities.