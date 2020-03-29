Wine with DeWine, Snackin’ with Acton on hold for Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — It’s become somewhat of a tradition in recent days.

At 2 o’clock (sometimes 2:30) in the afternoon, households and offices across Ohio gather around the TV or computer and tune into Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.

The daily activity has developed into an online social event with some having “Wine with DeWine” or “Snackin’ with Acton.”

However, those plans appear to be taking a day off Sunday, March 29.

DeWine announced at the end of his briefing Saturday that there would be no Sunday press briefing unless there was breaking news or “something that we really feel the need to communicate to the public.”

“We will not be here tomorrow, well, at the press conference at least,” DeWine said from the Ohio statehouse.

Since the first weekend of March, DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, with recent addition Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and an occasional special guest like First Lady Fran DeWine and Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, have kept Ohioans informed and offered guidance during the coronavirus outbreak.

The early days of the briefings could have been titled “what’s coming next,” with the DeWine administration ordering schools closed, the state’s presidential primary to be postponed, declaring a state of emergency, all concluding with the governor’s stay-at-home order about a week ago.

In the last week, however, the briefings have taken on an air of positivity, with the governor often highlighting a video about social distancing or reading an email from a medical professional commending the administration during a tough period.

And while the next briefing is currently scheduled for Monday, Sunday could be a reminder of a time before “Wine with DeWine” and what it will be like once the country gets back to normal.