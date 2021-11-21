Rain is going to be with us through most of the day. Rain starts to come to an end late afternoon to early evening. A cold front pushes in and partially clears us out overnight. Much colder despite lots of sunshine on Monday.

TODAY: Rain likely and chilly. High 47

TONIGHT: Rain ends early. Partial clearing and colder. Lows near 30.

MONDAY: Unseasonably colder with plenty of sunshine. High 36

Dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday night rain develops and it looks like the rain continues through part of Thanksgiving day.