Rain is going to be with us through most of the day. Rain starts to come to an end late afternoon to early evening. A cold front pushes in and partially clears us out overnight. Much colder despite lots of sunshine on Monday.

TODAY: Rain likely and chilly. High 47

TONIGHT: Rain ends early. Partial clearing and colder. Lows near 30.

MONDAY: Unseasonably colder with plenty of sunshine. High 36

Dry weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday night rain develops and it looks like the rain continues through part of Thanksgiving day.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar HD