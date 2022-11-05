Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 1,000 people in multiple counties are in the dark Saturday after power outages were reported in the Miami Valley.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, three counties are affected by the major outages:

Darke – 409 customers

Greene – 992 customers

Montgomery – 54 customers

AES Ohio Director of Operations, Kelly Millhouse, says crews are en route to the Greenville and Xenia scenes to restore power.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews are already on scene in Centerville after a tree fell on a line and says if you have an outage to report it by reporting it here or giving AES Ohio a call at 1 (877) 468-8243.

If you see downed power lines, do not approach them. You are encouraged to contact AES Ohio immediately.

AES Ohio officials say Saturday’s winds attributed to the outages and crews are working safely and quickly to restore power to customers.

The Miami Valley has been placed under a Wind Advisory until Saturday at 9 p.m.