Wilmington meteorologist in Australia forecasting weather to help control bushfires

MELBOURNE, Australia (WDTN) – The bushfires in Australia are controlled, but Incident Meteorologist John Franks said the danger continues.

John Franks works for the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio. On Feb. 10 he left Ohio to help relieve the Meteorologist working non stop in Australia.

“I really can’t say enough about the people over here that have been just so very kind,” Franks said, “and generally appreciating the help that we’ve been able to be for them and come over and pick up some of the forecast duties.”

He is working with the Bureau of Meteorology in Melbourne, Australia. Franks is producing location-specific forecast for firefighters in New South Wales and the State of Victoria.

“We’ve been picking up spot forecasts that have been requested from the forest agencies that are out there working,” Franks said. “Usually fires don’t go out until the season changes.”

Franks said rainfall, and cooler temperatures as summer comes to an end is helping.

“So that is a huge factor in relieving the immediate threat,” Franks said.

Weather-related dangers continue even when a fire is controlled.

“Another rain event, and all of a sudden you’ve got landslides,” Franks said.

Accurate forecasts are crucial for firefighters keeping the fire controlled.

“Agencies are still out there. They still have boots on the ground but they’re not as concerned about anything getting out of hand,” Franks said.

Franks said it’s been a great learning experience to share forecast and fire experience.

“Being able to share the experience that we have and bringing that to the table and just helping them do their job better hopefully is what I am trying to accomplish,” Franks said.

Franks is set to return to Ohio on March 23.

“Who gets to do this,” Franks said. “I’m humbled being able to do this and I wouldn’t be able to do this if I didn’t have the support of my managers and the people that I work with because they’re covering my shifts you know as we speak.”