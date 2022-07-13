WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — The Willoughby Police Department on Wednesday morning released the details about a 42-year-old homicide investigation that was recently solved.

Chief James Shultz says the department has solved the decades-old murder of Nadine Madger who was found brutally murdered in her apartment at 37519 Grove Avenue where she lived with her husband, Mark, and their infant son, Dan.

(Credit: Willoughby police)

Police say she was stabbed over 40 times by her killer on January 11, 1980 sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mark found her body in the dining room and their son, unharmed, in the playpen nearby when he arrived home at 5 p.m. that day.

A neighbor saw a canary yellow car parked behind the building at around 1 p.m.

Investigation shows there was no forced entry or sexual assault. Blood stains found on Nadine’s shirt matched her DNA and also the DNA of a male, according to a LCCL investigation in 1996.

After forensic analysis of the male’s DNA and researching a family tree, investigators determined former marine Stephen Simcak to be a match.

Simcak, who drove a yellow car at the time of the murder, died in 2018.

Mark Madger, her husband, also spoke saying he never thought his wife’s murder would be solved and that he holds no hard feelings against the killer’s family.

With this new information coming to light, officials are asking the public to contact Willoughby detectives with any information that might help them determine a motive for the murder, which remains unknown.