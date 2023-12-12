CENTERVILLE, OHIO (WDTN)- Just one tenth of an inch of snow has fallen this season in Dayton. How does the future look, and will we see a white Christmas?

Climatologically, Dayton has a 28% chance of seeing a white Christmas. December 2023 ranking 12th warmest through the first 11 days, and the warm temperatures are not expected to reverse anytime soon. One of the strongest El Nino’s on record has played a role in how the jet stream flows, with the polar jet to the north and subtropical jet to the south, which is unfavorable for a white Christmas.

“I don’t want to necessarily say that El Nino is the leading factor, although it’s definitely contributing and really what we see with that El Nino is your storm patterns are typically too far to the south and especially in December, you tend to see warmer than normal temperatures across the Midwest and Great Lakes,” said Nate McGinnis, NWS Wilmington Meteorologist.

A white Christmas is when one inch of snow is on the ground. Last year was the first white Christmas since 2017. This year you will have to keep dreaming — the long-term pattern heading into Christmas is conducive for warmer temperatures.

“It’s that December 19th to December 25th period, we’re looking at anywhere between a 68% chance of being above normal for that time period. Those are those six days there and only a 3% chance of being below normal with regards to temperature,” said McGinnis.

This past weekend, temperatures got into the upper 50s, crashing to the 30s overnight. You may feel like you are getting sick, and it is a natural reaction.

“When the temperature drops, that makes it harder for our air passages to warm air and so you get more cold air breathing in which irritates mucus cells and you get all that drainage and mucus production,” said Dr. Austin Williams, family physician with Kettering Health.

If you feel like you may have a virus, it’s best to get it checked out by a doctor.