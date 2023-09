DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Postal carriers deliver mail and packages on holidays, but what about on Patriot Day?

Patriot Day, also known as 9/11, is on Monday, September 11. Since 9/11 is currently designated as a National Day of Remembrance and not a federal holiday, mail and packages are still delivered as regularly scheduled.

Below are the remaining 2023 federal holidays that mail will not be delivered:

Columbus Day – Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran’s Day – Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas Day – Monday, Dec. 25

President Biden released a proclamation for 9/11. You can read it here.