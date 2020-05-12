Live Now
Wild ride: Truck flips during high speed chase, keeps going

News

by: KFOR/NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KFOR/NBC News) Two people were arrested Monday after an incredible chase and crash on Interstate 40 near Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department in pursuit of a pickup truck when a pit maneuver by a highway patrol car sent the vehicle careening into a median barrier.

The truck flipped and was heavily damaged…but kept going.

