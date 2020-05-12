(KFOR/NBC News) Two people were arrested Monday after an incredible chase and crash on Interstate 40 near Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department in pursuit of a pickup truck when a pit maneuver by a highway patrol car sent the vehicle careening into a median barrier.
The truck flipped and was heavily damaged…but kept going.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Wild ride: Truck flips during high speed chase, keeps going
- Dixie Twin Drive-In to reopen May 12
- Exclusive poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
- Nursing grads join battle against COVID-19
- Still no plan for childcare as Governor DeWine holds off on announcing reopen date