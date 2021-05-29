Wilberforce University surprises new graduates by canceling student loan debt at commencement ceremony

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday Wilberforce University surprised new graduates by canceling their student loan debt.

The class of 2020 and 2021 were celebrated at the commencement ceremony. Near the end, Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard announced the graduates’ student loan debt had been canceled.

The debt forgiveness amounts to more than $375,000. The university said the money to erase the debt came from various scholarships like the United Negro College Fund, Jack and Jill, Inc., and other institutional funding.