WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Wilberforce University freshman will throw the ceremonial first pitch at an upcoming game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dr. Elfred Pinkard, the 22nd president of Wilberforce University, will toss the baseball to freshman middle infielder Joe Mendy, who will throw the pitch to kick off the game on Tuesday, August 30th at 6:40 p.m.

The game is set to take place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Mendy, a 2022 Vandalia-Butler High School graduate, is part of the new Wilberforce University baseball team.

Last fall, Wilberforce and the Cincinnati Reds announced the return of baseball to the university’s campus after an 80-year hiatus.

The Reds, along with its the Reds Community Fund, have partnered with Wilberforce to bring the game to the university’s campus. The Community Fund is a Reds outreach initiative that connects baseball and softball to underserved communities.

Mendy’s longtime connection to the Reds includes Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, a program that not only stimulates baseball, but encourages the growth of character and academic achievement.

He has been involved in baseball since he was five years old, but he said this pitch will be a special experience.

“I am looking forward to the game,” Mendy said. “To take the toss from my university president and then throw the ceremonial pitch before the start of the Reds – Cardinals game is something I will never forget.”