WHO concerns over new COVID Delta Variant, local medical experts discuss

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is confirming that the new Coronavirus Delta Variant has now spread to over 80 countries, causing concern for many at heightened health risk or those not fully vaccinated.

“We’re still seeing low levels of disease. When we’re seeing disease, we’re assuming it’s the delta variant,” said Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook.

Dr. Pook says that while COVID-19 and the Delta Variant are similar, there are differences in symptoms with this new strain. “A little bit less of the losing your senses of taste and smell. A little bit more sinus congestion than you would see with the original native COVID-19. Otherwise you’re still going to end up with the same lung symptoms if you’re at high risk,” said Dr. Pook.

WHO officials also say that for certain people who might be at higher risk for contracting this new variant, masking up again might be smart to protect a persons health, and Dr. Pook agrees.

“We just had a conversation with a patient today, and he asked ‘should he put his mask back on?’ There are people that probably should reconsider…especially if they’re in a crowded area…especially if they’re in a crowded area or outside their so called family pod,” said Dr. Pook.

