White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

(NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Thursday morning at approximately 11 a.m. ET to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Wednesday’s briefing, President Trump announced an expansion of Medicare telehealth services, signed the Defense Production Act and suspended foreclosures and evictions through April.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced the two countries have agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

At the center of the pandemic’s outbreak, China reported no new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in late 2019.

The U.S. has had at least 116 virus-related deaths and over 7,300 cases of coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report