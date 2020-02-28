Where will the Democratic candidates for President be leading up to ‘Super Tuesday’?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Super Tuesday,” the day when 14 states (including Texas) hold their primary elections, is closing in, and candidates are feverishly trying to get their message out to voters.
March 3 is a big day, especially for Democrats fighting for the party’s nomination for President. They’ll be hard on the campaign trail from now until Tuesday, and we’ve got a list of where each of the candidates will hold rallies.
We will update the list once we learn of more stops each candidate will make.
Bernie Sanders
- Friday — Springfield, Massachusetts
- Saturday — Boston
- Monday — St. Paul, Minnesota
- Tuesday — Essex Junction, Vermont
Pete Buttigieg
- Saturday — Boise, Idaho
- Sunday — Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dallas, Texas
- Monday — Austin, Texas and Chula Vista, California
- Tuesday — Michigan
Joe Biden
- Saturday — Raliegh, N.C. and Columbia, South Carolina
- Sunday — Selma, Ala., and Norfolk, Virginia
- Monday — Dallas and Houston, Texas
- Tuesday — Long Beach, California
Elizabeth Warren
- Saturday — Little Rock, Arkansas
- Monday — East Los Angeles, California
Amy Klobuchar
- Friday — Falls Church, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee
- Saturday — Richmond, Virginia, and Charlotte, North Carolina
- Tuesday — St. Paul, Minnesota
Mike Bloomberg
- Friday — Tri-Cities, Memphis and Clarksville, Tennessee
- Saturday — Charlotte, North Carolina
- Sunday — San Antonio, Texas
- Tuesday — West Palm Beach, Florida
Tom Steyer
- Monday — Houston, Texas