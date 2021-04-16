‘When will the change come’: Mass shooting survivors experience emotional trauma after every mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Coping in the wake of a mass shooting in any community is challenging, as too many people know here in the Miami Valley.

Dion Green, who survived the Oregon District mass shooting but lost his father in the incident said “it’s re-traumatizing every time. You just keep turning on the news and keep seeing countless deaths.”

He said managing distress after a mass shooting is tough for everyone.

“It’s really starting to bother me seeing this on a recurring basis like when will the change come?” Its something we never really recover from, it’s just something we learn how to carry around. But when events like this happens it takes us back to day one. But I always say family, faith and support. Those are the crucial things to have in your corner at this moment because we’re still not processing what’s going on.”

Experts said it takes support in the community, and in the workplace to keep those impacted by tragedy on track.

“You want to recognize that there is a survivor possibly working at your facility so that might be tardiness, dealing with a partner, or having to leave early. Just recognizing that and realizing you still have to work your job and do your job but realizing what the reasoning might be,” said Jane Keiffer, the executive director for the Artemis Center.

Green said accepting that support from community makes all the difference. “Just lean on your family’s shoulders and cry. This is a network that we didn’t chose to be in it chose us,” he said.