When will coronavirus cases peak in Ohio? Models say it could be weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Data from two models seem to agree that Ohio’s coronavirus peak will happen in mid-to-late-April.

According to a projection from quantitative epidemiologists at the Infectious Diseases Institute at the Ohio State University, Ohio will peak with nearly 10,000 cases per day around April 25. That projection takes into account preventative measures taken by all Ohioans.

“I feel very confident that we’re using that we’re using the best modeling available to make the decisions we’re making,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Dr. Acton says there will be much more talk about modeling as the pandemic continues to unfold. She says there is one thing everyone generating the models agrees on, the need for continued social distancing.

“There’s slight differences in how big the blue is. We’re not yellow in Ohio. We’ve moved to the blue phase,” said Dr. Acton “How tall that is, how many cases we will have, how many deaths, when exactly that peak will be, there’s some differences. I can tell you that we’ve looked at worst case scenario and best case scenario. I feel that our modelers at OSU are giving us the most realistic scenario.”

Data released Tuesday by by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation provide an optimistic look at Ohio’s ability to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest IHME data, Ohio is projected to have a total of 1,672 COVID-19 deaths, with a peak of 57 per day on April 20-23. The state is projected to need 5,609 hospital beds and 854 ICU beds, far short of capacity. The IHME projects Ohio will need 683 ventilators at the peak.

The IHME model has varied significantly since it was first released. On Thursday, the model predicted Ohio could have up to 2,733 deaths. An update on Monday projected 1,203 deaths in the state.

The IHME said it made several key changes since the March 26 release. It is now including all available data from March 25-29 and has made several improvements to its analytic methods.

Ohio is currently reporting a total of 55 deaths.