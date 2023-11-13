COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed below.

Is mail delivered on Thanksgiving?

Offices and services are closed on Thursday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.

The USPS recognizes Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Friday.

Locations are closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.

Is the library open on Thanksgiving?

All Dayton Metro Library locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Which restaurants and stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are open on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.

Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Locations are open, but hours may vary.

Locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.

Stores are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations are open with varying hours.

Stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.

Stores are open with varying hours.

Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Which restaurants and stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

Aldi stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

While Best Buy locations are closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can still shop online.

Along with Christmas and New Year’s Day, Costco is closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Locations will be closed on Nov. 23.

Stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Kohl’s is closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

Locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores are closed, but shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals online.

Menards locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Petco locations are closed.

Stores are closed on Nov. 23.

Locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Locations are closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores are closed on Nov. 23.

Locations are closed on Thanksgiving.