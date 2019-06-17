What’s new at the 2019 Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Dayton Air Show week is taking off, with several new acts joining a lineup of old favorites.

“The crew’s ready, the air field’s looking good, things are in place and we’ll be ready,” said Ken Kreitzer, a media relations volunteer with the Dayton Air Show.

The show will thrill crowds on June 22nd and 23rd with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as the headlining performers. Other familiar acts like the WWII-style GEICO Skytypers and Sean D. Tucker’s Team Oracle will also take to the skies.

New in 2019, the 36,000 horsepower Shockwave Jet Truck will demonstrate its record-breaking ground speeds by racing an airplane. The truck can travel up to 364 MPH.

Sean D. Tucker will fly alongside Dayton Air Show newcomer Jessy Panzer in a tandem performance. Tucker’s 400-hp Oracle Challenge aircraft will be making its final appearance at the show, before retiring to the National Air and Space Museum for a 2021 exhibit.

Solo aerobatic pilot Jacquie B is also joining the lineup. She became the first female pilot to enter the profession after age 50 and uses her experience to inspire fans to accomplish their goals.

“We also look at the entire family,” Kreitzer said of the Air Show attractions. “We want to have something for everyone.”

Dozens of food and beverage vendors will set up on the tarmac, alongside aircraft displays and children’s attractions.

Tickets are available online for $25 (plus a fee) for adults and $16 (plus processing) for seniors and children ages 6-11. Discount tickets are available at Kroger stores for $18 for adults and $13 for seniors and children ages 6-11. Children 5 and under can enter for free.

Find tickets and the official Dayton Air Show lineup by clicking here.