What to expect as Mall at Fairfield Commons reopens

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s retail businesses are open again for the first time in nearly two months, but shopping looks a lot different now.

Wearing face masks and staying six feet apart, customers returned as the Mall at Fairfield Commons reopened.

“We’re just so excited to be able to open the doors and see people that are excited to get out and about and shop and we see lots of shopping bags,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

According to Rubosky, cleaning staff at the mall works around the clock to ensure a safe and enjoyable shopping environment. Customers testing the waters of the reopening say shopping post COVID-19 is quite different.

“It was kind of strange because they closed most of the popular stores. I thought it would be crowded. It’s actually not that crowded,” said Tara Almaktoum, a shopper at Fairfield Commons.

With growing lines of waiting guests, officials say each store has it’s own protocol on the number of customers allowed inside.

“I feel safe. People are actually wearing masks. That’s really good. The places also put the ‘x’ signs on the ground to keep the social distance from each other,” said Mustafa Alfaheeda, a Fairfield Commons shopper.

Planned reopening dates for individual stores may vary, so customers are encouraged to call ahead to keep track of which stores are open.