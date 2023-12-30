DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas is over, and now it’s time to get rid of the tree. Will you throw it away or repurpose it?

Live Christmas trees add to the holiday cheer, but once the season is over, they can’t stay long. There are many options for throwing away or recycling live Christmas trees.

Put it at the curb

Rumpke services the Miami Valley, and offers many solutions to getting rid of Christmas trees. The company will pick up trees as part of regular trash collection during the first two weeks of 2024.

For real or artificial trees, Rumpke asks that all tinsel, ribbons, lights and other decorations are removed for disposal. Artificial trees cannot be recycled or composted.

If the tree is longer than 6 feet, the company asks that you cut it into smaller pieces, bundle it and place it curbside in time for trash collection.

In Montgomery County, these trees will be picked up as part of the recycling collection. If you live outside of Montgomery County, consult your county’s solid waste management website for more information.

Give the tree a new life

Live Christmas trees can be repurposed after the holidays in a variety of ways.

The City of Fairborn shared some tips on getting the most out of your tree:

Create mulch with the pine needles

Create a bird sanctuary with the boughs

Insulate perennials in the boughs

Edge your yard borders with the trunk

Shelter fish with branches

Make coasters and trivets with the trunk

Chip it and use it to add nutrients to soil

Feed a fire pit with the branches

Stake your plants with smaller branches