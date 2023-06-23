Studies show the average student from elementary school to 8th grade loses a considerable amount of what they have learned as school lets out for the summer.

Derek Flatter, executive director of Sylvan Learning of Vandalia, says the “summer slide” can being faster than you would think.

“There is a lot of information out that says 18-34% of what a student learned the year before,” said Flatter, “it can be lost in the summer months which takes 3-4 months for that slide.”

The first step Flatter recommends to combat the “brain drain” is reading.

“Have them read to you. Work that brain out. If you’re working on an instrument, practicing a sport, you know that you’ve got to have a routine, a weekly plan, and academics is much the same.

Flatter said the common fear parents have that they themselves don’t have a grasp of the study topic is unfounded.

“Really need to just continue to work on those foundational skills, whether that’s a math fact drill or simply talking about what they’re looking at outside when we’re thinking about science, or doing some research on something in history.

“Just continue to have conversations with your child on things that are relevant to their learning experience.”

Flatter recommends forming a routine, setting aside a time of day each day — he prefers early — to really exercise the brain.

“We all know that getting outside, getting that exercise is key, but exercising the brain…”