Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982, but didn’t open its first location outside the state until 2018. It has inspired a fandom of travelers almost bordering on cultlike.

The location in Huber Heights will be among its first, if not the first, that could definitively be considered “northern.”

The state-by-state breakdown shows this lopsided development:

Alabama: 4

Florida: 2

2 Georgia: 2

2 Kentucky: 1

1 South Carolina: 1

1 Tennessee: 2

2 Texas: 34

What is Buc-ee’s best known for?

Several things, actually.

The food

Buc’ee’s has a staffed carving station in the middle of the food area to prepare breakfast sandwiches early in the day and brisket and other meat later.

It’s also famous for its jerky selection. Not only is there a large wall covered with pre-packaged varieties of beef (and other meat) jerky, there is also a counter similar to a grocery’s meat counter, but instead of ordering a pound of sausage or a 6-oz. fish fillet, it’s filled with more jerky.

The shopping

A truck stop writ large, Buc-ee’s offers the type of merchandise you would find inside a Love’s or TA, but even more. There’s clothing bearing the familiar beaver mascot, artwork and home kitchen necessities such as pans, coolers and glassware.

The bathrooms

So clean, even Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) would approve.