MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs.
While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.
- This Dayton home sold for $505,000 on July 8.
- This home in Centerville sold on July 8 for $580,844.
- This Dayton home sold on July 8 for $530,000.
- This Centerville home sold for $595,000 on July 1.
- This home in Oakwood sold for $565,000 on June 30.
- This Clayton home sold for $570,000 on June 23.
- This Oakwood home sold for $525,000 on June 8
- This home in Oakwood sold on June 8 for $552,000
- This Dayton home sold on June 6 for $525,000.
- This home in Kettering sold on May 17 for 520,000.