MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Prices are rising for homes both in the Miami Valley and nationwide, but people are still buying homes in spite of the high costs.

While you’re looking for your dream home, check out these examples of homes that sold for more than 500,000 in Montgomery County this year.

This Dayton home sold for $505,000 on July 8.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This home in Centerville sold on July 8 for $580,844.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This Dayton home sold on July 8 for $530,000.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This Centerville home sold for $595,000 on July 1.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This home in Oakwood sold for $565,000 on June 30.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This Clayton home sold for $570,000 on June 23.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This Oakwood home sold for $525,000 on June 8

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This home in Oakwood sold on June 8 for $552,000

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This Dayton home sold on June 6 for $525,000.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)

This home in Kettering sold on May 17 for 520,000.

(Montgomery County Auditor Photo)