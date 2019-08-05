Whaley: ‘Dayton comes together’

The Mayor said President Trump told her he’s coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was in the Oregon District Monday morning when she stopped to talk with reporters.

Whaley said the first item on her list of things to do Monday was to make sure investigators get more information in the investigation into the Sunday shooting that left nine people dead an 27 others injured.

When asked what surprised her about how Dayton responded Whaley answered, “Nothing surprised me.” The Mayor continued, “I really expected Dayton to respond the way it did last night.”

Whaley was referring to he vigil and noted Dayton comes together in hardship and can get “a little angry sometimes, you heard some of that last night at the 8:00 vigil, but respectful all the same and calling for action. That’s Dayton.”

READ MORE: Ohio Gov. DeWine interrupted by chants of ‘do something!’ during Dayton vigil

Whaley said, “The Governor has been very thoughtful this entire time.” She also said she has been “amazed by how thoughtful, and how compassionate, and how willing he has been to help this community.”

When asked about the investigation, Whaley said there will be a news conference his afternoon but did not comment further or give a time estimate beyond Monday afternoon.

Whaley said President Trump told her during a phone call Sunday he was coming. The Mayor said she told Trump he was welcome anytime but had no additional details about when that might happen.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated when more information is available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.