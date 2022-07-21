DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nan Whaley called on Ohio Gov. DeWine to participate in debates ahead of the November election.

Whaley posted a video to Twitter Thursday, calling on DeWine to a series of debates. The Democratic candidate for governor and former Dayton mayor said she believes people “deserve to hear DeWine defend his record.”

It’s not clear at this time whether DeWine will partake in a debate ahead of the November election. Earlier in March, the governor declined to participate in a debate among Republican candidates for governor before the May primary.

The primary debate was canceled after another candidate declined and a third candidate never returned organizers’ phone calls.

DeWine did not immediately respond to Whaley’s request. You can watch Whaley’s video here.