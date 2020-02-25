Westbrooke Village Apartments reopening after Memorial Day tornado damage

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Westbrooke Village Apartments are being rebuilt after being demolished by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

24 units will open this week with 48 more coming soon. The property owners said they had the opportunity to invest somewhere else, but they wanted to stay here and rebuild in the Trotwood community.

Melinda Castro, the VP of Operations at Westbrooke Village apartments, gave 2 NEWS the tour of the brand new units. “In the kitchen you’re going to see that we have updated all the cabinets, counter tops, put new black appliances, they even have the updated range.”

They began rebuilding the complex in late Fall after they were destroyed in the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. One of the 13 buildings will open this Friday then two more will open in March.

“We hope sometime late Spring, early Summer, we’ll have the rest of the buildings up and running,” said Daniel Penn, the property owner.

Penn said the tab is still running but the rebuild is already costing millions of dollars.

“Absolutely, the easiest thing to do would have been to take the money and go do something else,” said Penn. “But no, we have a commitment to the community and we fought to stay here.”

Penn said when complete, there will be the original number of 312 units. The rent does average about $100 dollars more now per unit, depending on the layout.

“But everything other than the outside shell, meaning just the brick, everything is new,” said Tim Cleary, the project manager. “All the interiors are new, energy efficient upgrades, brand new windows, brand new furnaces, new flooring.”

Castro said the fist 24 units that will open are already rented out, and are in the process of pre-leasing the next 48 coming available, with much interest in the other units that have yet to be built. She said many previous tenants are putting in applications, but expects that number to increase in May when the leases at their temporary housing end.

Trotwood Mayor, Mary McDonald said she’s heard many concerns from those who were displaced because of the tornadoes and want to move back into the apartments, or back to the city, and they’ve found a way to help.

“The Trotwood Disaster Fund has pretty much met the needs for a number of citizens that qualify for the disaster fund originally,” said McDonald. “What we’ve done now is looked at refocusing those dollars to helping individuals with the deposits to move back into the community.”

For anyone interested in submitting an application for the Westbrooke Village Apartments, call (937) 837-5300, or visit their office at 5530 Autumn Hills Dr., in Trotwood.