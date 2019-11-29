West Dayton thrift boutique hosts “Real” Black Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local thrift boutique in West Dayton used the kickoff of the holiday shopping season to encourage shoppers to support locally owned businesses with their first every “Real” Black Friday.

TheZe DealZ – A Thrifty Boutique, hosted 14 black-owned businesses under their roof at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Avenue, for customers to shop with, along with giveaways, refreshments, candle making, and more.

Dormetria Thompson was there shopping on Friday with her mom and sister who came into town for the holiday.

Thompson said they made it their first stop for Black Friday shopping.

“We just wanted to be very intentional about where we spend our money,” said Thompon. “We have power in our dollar and I wanted to make sure I was giving back to our community and to those who are very conscious about giving back within our community. Zontaye does amazing things all the time in our community.”

Zontaye Richardson owns TheZe DealZ and said she was eager to host this event at her shop for the first time because it’s more than just getting people set for the holidays but a celebration of black-owned businesses.

“We definitely want to continue this year after year,” said Richardson. “It’s really exciting to have 14 black-owned businesses within this space, everyone has their own different style, their own unique different businesses that they have.”

And while customers were able to make their own wax melts, custom order a painting or shop for shoes and jewelry, they were showing the community just how connected they are to the well being of Dayton’s west side.

“People don’t really have a sense of what’s going on in west Dayton, but we’re thriving,” said Richardson. “I live here, I work here, my store is here in west Dayton so we’re really excited to just bring more businesses back to west Dayton.”

TheZe DealZ will have products from the 14 businesses on Small Business Saturday and said the first ten purchases worth $20 or more will receive a free gift.

They will be open on Small Business Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.