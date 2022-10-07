Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — A Shawnee Early Childhood School student was recognized Friday for putting his home fire escape plan into action to save his family from a fatal apartment fire.

Robert Juarez Ramirez is being celebrated for his courageous efforts in a Sept. 17 fire at the Meadow Ridge Apartments in West Chester.

Police body cam captured the moment when Robert escorted his family to safety, away from the smoke and flames inside the apartment that ultimately claimed the lives of two children living in another unit of the complex. The footage can be seen below.

(Video courtesy of West Chester Police)

West Chester Police and Fire first responders presented Robert with an award during a celebration Friday morning at his school.

Officials said Robert’s story is a testament to the critical importance of developing a home fire escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly.

“It really does make a difference. It can mean the difference between life and death,” Fire Chief Rick Prinz said.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of making these plans and testing these devices for the safety of your families.”